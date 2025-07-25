Watch: New Zealand man sentenced after drunkenly assaulting airline crew

A New Zealand man has been sentenced for drunkenly assaulting two airline crew on a flight from Perth to Auckland.

His actions resulted in the plane being diverted to Melbourne.

This week, the 23-year-old was sentenced by the County Court of Victoria to six months' imprisonment, to be released immediately on a two-year good behaviour bond. He was also ordered to pay the airline $10,824 (NZ$11,834) in compensation.

Australian Federal Police were called to reports of an intoxicated and disruptive passenger on 23 October, 2024.

The man refused to comply with requests from two crew members and assaulted both, causing minor injuries.

Officers boarded the plane once it landed at Melbourne Aircraft and removed the passenger, who had been restrained at the back of the aircraft. Photo: Supplied / Australian Federal Police

Police said officers boarded the plane once it landed at Melbourne Aircraft and removed the passenger, who had been restrained at the back of the aircraft.

He pleaded guilty on 17 April, 2025, to two counts of assaulting crew of an aircraft.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Cook said airline staff deserved to feel safe in their workplace and not be subjected to violence and aggression from passengers.

"Anti-social behaviour during a flight can pose a direct threat to the safety of the aircraft, and in this instance, also inconvenience passengers onboard," he said.

"The AFP works closely with the airline industry to intervene if anyone's behaviour interferes with the safety of workers or the public in or around an airport, or on flights."