Watch: Q'town, Invercargill ruled out as quarantine destinations

Two or three isolation hotels could be set up in Dunedin, but Invercargill and Queenstown have been ruled out as isolation locations, Minister Megan Woods says.

Dr Woods - appointed the minister in charge of the facilities - is being joined at a media stand-up in Dunedin by Air Commodore Darryn Webb who is operationally in control of the facilities.

She said she had met with authorities in Dunedin, which was still being considered as an isolation location. They had toured possible hotels and two or three could be stood up in Dunedin.

There was no timeline for a decision, but Dunedin residents would know "very soon".

There would be four defence staff per facility, four aviation security, other security and a health team per facility.

The facilities would not just be for people from the lower South Island.

One facility would have quarantine capacity for people who tested for Covid-19.

Dr Woods ruled out Invercargill and Queenstown as isolation locations

This was due to a combination of health capacity issues and also the availability of isolation locations. She indicated health capacity was the issue in Queenstown, whereas the lack of suitable locations was the issue in Invercargill.

She said the meeting in Dunedin showed agencies in the city wanted to "do their bit to help New Zealanders return home".

At the start of this month, Dr Woods confirmed the Government was investigating Queenstown and Dunedin as centres where returnees could stay in managed isolation.

In June, when the idea was first mooted, Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult pushed back against the idea of quarantine operations moving to the struggling resort town due to the Government’s recent "own goals".

Mr Boult said Queenstown Lakes, which had had 87 Covid-19 cases, did not want any more.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said it was Dunedin’s duty as "part of the team of five million" to host New Zealanders needing quarantine facilities as long as systems were in place to protect the community and keep everyone safe.

Dr Woods took on the ministerial oversight of border isolation and quarantine operations in June.

The border blunder which allowed two British women to leave quarantine and later test positive for Covid-19 prompted the Government to put Air Com Webb in charge of the facilities and operation.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was made the lead agency.

There have been four escapes from isolation including a Queenstown man who allegedly absconded from the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton and went to a nearby liquor store where he picked up a four-pack of European beer and red wine before leaving, and a woman who allegedly scaled two fences to escape from a managed isolation facility in Auckland and was bailed to a Dunedin address until her next court appearance.

Five officers who came into contact with the woman while capturing her had to undergo Covid-19 testing and go into self-isolation for two weeks.

Every person who arrives in New Zealand must stay in the isolation facilities for a minimum period of 14 days.

They must also test negative for Covid-19 before they can go into the community.

Air Com Webb said last week that 27,723 people had gone through managed isolation since March 26.

Of those, the "vast majority" were adhering to the rules and taking their responsibilities seriously, he said.