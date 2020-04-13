Waterfront project under threat

Architecture Van Brandenburg's proposal for development of the Steamer Basin area. Image: Animation Research

Dunedin's flagship waterfront development may be a casualty of Covid-19, with Mayor Aaron Hawkins suggesting finding private investors to back the project would be unlikely.

The project, which has attracted central government funding through the Provincial Growth Fund, would redevelop the Steamer Basin and link it to the central city with a landmark bridge.

In an opinion piece published in today’s Otago Daily Times, Mr Hawkins said the Dunedin City Council needed to press ahead with major projects such as redeveloping George St and building the new Mosgiel swimming pool to ensure the city’s recovery post-Covid-19.

However, the harbour redevelopment, which was planned to be a private sector-led development, might need to be reconsidered, he said.

"Council’s contribution to this is the bridge connecting it to the city centre, to leverage private investment on the waterfront.

"In the current climate that now seems unlikely, so we should defer construction until such time as that condition changes."

Mr Hawkins defended other big-ticket items, saying cancelling them would make little difference to next year’s budget as they were debt-funded and spread out over 10 years.

He said the council would press ahead with consultation on its annual plan but with an extended deadline for submissions, additional time requested by the city’s community board chairmen and women.

However, some chairmen and women spoken to questioned the need for haste, and whether the council’s priorities were right.

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board deputy chairwoman Geraldine Tait said an extension of the deadline was not enough in the wake of Covid-19.

"All of it is so irrelevant now, I’m very surprised they’re still asking for feedback.

"The annual plan needs a complete review. People can’t be expected to comment on something that is no longer relevant.

"We need to be seriously looking at the rates increase and at other projects and plans."

Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Scott Weatherall said he had asked the council to reconsider the proposed 6.5% rates rise.

"We’re in a new territory with Covid-19 and I think as such council do need to start thinking differently.



