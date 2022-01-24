'We have prepared' for Omicron in the community - Nelson mayor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Nelson Airport, two supermarkets, a health centre and a car parts store in Motueka are among the locations of interest linked to the household of 10.
It had been more than a month since the last positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the region on 13 December.
The Nelson Tasman region is now in the Covid red setting for the first time, having first moved to orange when the traffic light framework began in December.
"We have prepared," Nelson mayor Rachel Reese told Morning Report.
"In some ways having Covid cases here in November and December last year gave us a really good heads up on what's going to be necessary so I've got confidence in our health system."
The chief medical officer for the area had been ensuring everything was in place, she said.
Testing stations were set up and vaccination was well underway, she said.
"We're sitting at the moment, double vaxxed 94 percent, 96 percent for first vax and 60 percent for boosters.
"Disparity is about 10 percent for the Māori population so we've got some work to do now with our iwi partners and health just to make sure we're removing any barriers to Māori vaccination rates."
Tasman District mayor Tim King says local governments in the top of the South Island had been working closely to coordinate preparation for an outbreak.
"I think people have been aware for a number of weeks now that this is a likely event to happen and it was just a matter of timing."
He believes people are generally pragmatic, so would prepare themselves and get tested if they had symptoms.
There was accommodation available for holiday makers who test positive for Covid when they are visiting the area, King said.
For holidaymakers in Nelson things are very much the same, Reese said.
"We've planned for accommodation for people if they can't self isolate at home, we're making sure that we've got good information going out now for actually how to do that.
"It's really important that people think about that now ... have a plan, get a buddy system set up so that if you have to self isolate you've got someone that can help you."
Anybody who needed help could access welfare support, she said.
Reese said with major events planned, including the biggest in the community, Opera in the Park, the region was looking at its options.
Opera in the Park wasn't covered by the government's events insurance scheme which made things challenging, she said.
"I think the overall economic impact is going to be one that will hit every region. This region in particular, we have a labour shortage already and labour is critical to our key industries."
King said labour shortages would be a massive challenge for Tasman too.
"As we head into the primary production sector's busy period through February, March April, the impact on those businesses as well as on events and on obviously hospitality as an industry is going to be significant as more people self-isolate and are unavailable for work."
Close contact
Queenstown Top 10 Holiday Park Arthurs Point70 Arthurs Point Road, RD 1, Queenstown 9371
Tuesday 11 January
12:00 am - 9:45 pm
(18 Jan 9:00 am)
Close contact
Tarka Indian Eatery Mission Bay97A Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland 1071
Friday 14 January
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
(24 Jan 10:00 am)
Shuttle Bus Transfer from Auckland Domestic Airport to Park & RideAuckland
Thursday 20 January
3:00 pm - 3:10 pm
(22 Jan 4:00 pm)
Shuttle Bus Transfer from Park & Ride to Auckland Domestic AirportAuckland
Wednesday 19 January
1:00 pm - 1:10 pm
(22 Jan 4:00 pm)
Close contact
Greenwood Health Motueka20 Greenwood Street, Motueka 7120
Friday 21 January
11:40 am - 1:45 pm
Close contact
Bus 120 [Stop 5564] Don Buck Road to Constellation Station AucklandAuckland
Thursday 20 January
6:30 am - 7:30 am
Countdown Motueka108 High Street, Motueka 7120
Tuesday 18 January
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Close contact
Bus 195 New Lynn to Vulcan Lane City Centre [Stop 7049]Auckland
Monday 17 January
8:45 am - 9:15 am
Close contact
Bus 133 Henderson [Stop 5112] to City CentreAuckland
Monday 17 January
8:15 am - 8:45 am
Close contact
Flight NZ5080 Nelson - AucklandAuckland
Wednesday 19 January
4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
(22 Jan 3:00 pm)
Close contact
Private event Totara Event Centre New LynnCorner of Great North Road and Totara Avenue, New Lynn, Auckland 0600
Saturday 15 January
12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Close contact
Domestic Regional Departure Terminal Auckland Airport1 Andrew McKee Avenue, Auckland Airport, Auckland 2022
Sunday 16 January
3:45 pm - 5:30 pm
(23 Jan 3:00 pm)
Close contact
Bus 20 Kingsland Ave [Stop 8213] to Beaumont Street [Stop 1304]Auckland
Wednesday 19 January
9:00 am - 9:30 am
Close contact
Bus 917 Glenfield Mall [Stop 3881] to Albany Mall [Stop 4260]Auckland
Wednesday 19 January
10:05 am - 10:35 am
Close contact
Bus 20 Beaumont Street [Stop 1303] to Kingsland Ave [Stop 8210]Auckland
Tuesday 18 January
6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Close contact
Bus 20 Beaumont Street [Stop 1303] to Kingsland Ave [Stop 8210]Auckland
Wednesday 19 January
6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Close contact
Bus 917 Glenfield Mall [Stop 3881] to Albany Mall [Stop 4260]Auckland
Thursday 20 January
10:05 am - 10:35 am
Close contact
Bus 20 Kingsland Ave [Stop 8213] to Beaumont Street [Stop 1304]Auckland
Tuesday 18 January
9:10 am - 9:40 am
Close contact
Sky Tower AucklandCorner of Victoria Street West and Federal Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010
Sunday 16 January
10:00 am - 11:00 am
(22 Jan 6:00 pm)
TWS Paradise Valley Speedway Rotorua105 Paradise Valley Road, RD 2, Rotorua 3072
Friday 21 January
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Close contact
Flight NZ5083 Auckland - NelsonNelson
Sunday 16 January
5:20 pm - 6:50 pm
(22 Jan 9:00 pm)
Repco Motueka400 High Street, Motueka 7120
Wednesday 19 January
4:24 pm - 5:00 pm
(22 Jan 3:00 pm)
Countdown Motueka108 High Street, Motueka 7120
Wednesday 19 January
4:51 pm - 5:50 pm
(22 Jan 2:00 pm)
New World Motueka271 High Street, Motueka 7120
Tuesday 18 January
4:00 pm - 4:31 pm
(22 Jan 1:00 pm)
New World Motueka271 High Street, Motueka 7120
Thursday 20 January
4:34 pm - 5:30 pm
(22 Jan 3:00 pm)
Close contact
Flight NZ5049 Auckland-New PlymouthNew Plymouth
Wednesday 19 January
7:50 pm - 8:30 pm
(22 Jan 3:00 pm)
Close contact
Flight NZ5042 New Plymouth-AucklandAuckland
Thursday 20 January
1:50 pm - 2:45 pm
(22 Jan 3:00 pm)
Close contact
Flight NZ5077 Auckland-NelsonNelson
Wednesday 19 January
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
(22 Jan 3:00 pm)
Sand Dunz Cafe Muriwai455 Motutara Road, RD 1, Waimauku 0881
Tuesday 18 January
3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
(22 Jan 4:00 pm)
Nelson Airport Nelson1 Trent Drive, Nelson Airport, Nelson 7011
Sunday 16 January
6:50 pm - 7:10 pm
(22 Jan 5:00 pm)
Kwality Mini Bazaar Takanini305 Great South Road, Manurewa, Auckland 2102
Thursday 20 January
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(23 Jan 12:00 pm)
Summerset by the Park Flat Bush7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019
Wednesday 19 January
9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Summerset by the Park Flat Bush7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019
Friday 21 January
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
(23 Jan 1:00 pm)
Summerset by the Park Flat Bush7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019
Thursday 20 January
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
(23 Jan 1:00 pm)
Summerset by the Park Flat Bush7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019
Tuesday 18 January
9:00 am - 3:00 pm