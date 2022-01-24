Monday, 24 January 2022

'We have prepared' for Omicron in the community - Nelson mayor

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Cars lined up at a Nelson testing station in December when a positive case was found in the...
    Cars lined up at a Nelson testing station in December when a positive case was found in the region. Photo: Samantha Gee / RNZ
    With news a Nelson family has the Omircon variant of Covid-19, the mayors of Nelson and Tasman say their region has been preparing for an outbreak.

    Nelson Airport, two supermarkets, a health centre and a car parts store in Motueka are among the locations of interest linked to the household of 10.

    It had been more than a month since the last positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the region on 13 December.

    The Nelson Tasman region is now in the Covid red setting for the first time, having first moved to orange when the traffic light framework began in December.

    "We have prepared," Nelson mayor Rachel Reese told Morning Report.

    "In some ways having Covid cases here in November and December last year gave us a really good heads up on what's going to be necessary so I've got confidence in our health system."

    The chief medical officer for the area had been ensuring everything was in place, she said.

    Testing stations were set up and vaccination was well underway, she said.

    "We're sitting at the moment, double vaxxed 94 percent, 96 percent for first vax and 60 percent for boosters.

    "Disparity is about 10 percent for the Māori population so we've got some work to do now with our iwi partners and health just to make sure we're removing any barriers to Māori vaccination rates."

    Tasman District mayor Tim King says local governments in the top of the South Island had been working closely to coordinate preparation for an outbreak.

    "I think people have been aware for a number of weeks now that this is a likely event to happen and it was just a matter of timing."

    He believes people are generally pragmatic, so would prepare themselves and get tested if they had symptoms.

    There was accommodation available for holiday makers who test positive for Covid when they are visiting the area, King said.

    For holidaymakers in Nelson things are very much the same, Reese said.

    "We've planned for accommodation for people if they can't self isolate at home, we're making sure that we've got good information going out now for actually how to do that.

    "It's really important that people think about that now ... have a plan, get a buddy system set up so that if you have to self isolate you've got someone that can help you."

    Anybody who needed help could access welfare support, she said.

    Reese said with major events planned, including the biggest in the community, Opera in the Park, the region was looking at its options.

    Opera in the Park wasn't covered by the government's events insurance scheme which made things challenging, she said.

    "I think the overall economic impact is going to be one that will hit every region. This region in particular, we have a labour shortage already and labour is critical to our key industries."

    King said labour shortages would be a massive challenge for Tasman too.

    "As we head into the primary production sector's busy period through February, March April, the impact on those businesses as well as on events and on obviously hospitality as an industry is going to be significant as more people self-isolate and are unavailable for work."

    LOCATION DETAILS
    TIME & DATE
    WHAT TO DO
    UPDATED
    (Published)
     

    Close contact

    Queenstown Top 10 Holiday Park Arthurs Point

    70 Arthurs Point Road, RD 1, Queenstown 9371

    Tuesday 11 January

    12:00 am - 9:45 pm

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    24 Jan 11:00 am
    (18 Jan 9:00 am)
     

    Close contact

    Tarka Indian Eatery Mission Bay

    97A Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland 1071

    Friday 14 January

    4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    24 Jan 11:00 am
    (24 Jan 10:00 am)

    Shuttle Bus Transfer from Auckland Domestic Airport to Park & Ride

    Auckland

    Thursday 20 January

    3:00 pm - 3:10 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    24 Jan 11:00 am
    (22 Jan 4:00 pm)

    Shuttle Bus Transfer from Park & Ride to Auckland Domestic Airport

    Auckland

    Wednesday 19 January

    1:00 pm - 1:10 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    24 Jan 11:00 am
    (22 Jan 4:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Greenwood Health Motueka

    20 Greenwood Street, Motueka 7120

    Friday 21 January

    11:40 am - 1:45 pm

    This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    24 Jan 11:00 am
     

    Close contact

    Bus 120 [Stop 5564] Don Buck Road to Constellation Station Auckland

    Auckland

    Thursday 20 January

    6:30 am - 7:30 am

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    24 Jan 11:00 am

    Countdown Motueka

    108 High Street, Motueka 7120

    Tuesday 18 January

    7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

    This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    24 Jan 10:00 am
     

    Close contact

    Bus 195 New Lynn to Vulcan Lane City Centre [Stop 7049]

    Auckland

    Monday 17 January

    8:45 am - 9:15 am

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Bus 133 Henderson [Stop 5112] to City Centre

    Auckland

    Monday 17 January

    8:15 am - 8:45 am

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ5080 Nelson - Auckland

    Auckland

    Wednesday 19 January

    4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
    (22 Jan 3:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Private event Totara Event Centre New Lynn

    Corner of Great North Road and Totara Avenue, New Lynn, Auckland 0600

    Saturday 15 January

    12:30 pm - 4:30 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Domestic Regional Departure Terminal Auckland Airport

    1 Andrew McKee Avenue, Auckland Airport, Auckland 2022

    Sunday 16 January

    3:45 pm - 5:30 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
    (23 Jan 3:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Bus 20 Kingsland Ave [Stop 8213] to Beaumont Street [Stop 1304]

    Auckland

    Wednesday 19 January

    9:00 am - 9:30 am

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Bus 917 Glenfield Mall [Stop 3881] to Albany Mall [Stop 4260]

    Auckland

    Wednesday 19 January

    10:05 am - 10:35 am

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Bus 20 Beaumont Street [Stop 1303] to Kingsland Ave [Stop 8210]

    Auckland

    Tuesday 18 January

    6:00 pm - 6:30 pm

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Bus 20 Beaumont Street [Stop 1303] to Kingsland Ave [Stop 8210]

    Auckland

    Wednesday 19 January

    6:00 pm - 6:30 pm

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Bus 917 Glenfield Mall [Stop 3881] to Albany Mall [Stop 4260]

    Auckland

    Thursday 20 January

    10:05 am - 10:35 am

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Bus 20 Kingsland Ave [Stop 8213] to Beaumont Street [Stop 1304]

    Auckland

    Tuesday 18 January

    9:10 am - 9:40 am

    Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 6:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Sky Tower Auckland

    Corner of Victoria Street West and Federal Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010

    Sunday 16 January

    10:00 am - 11:00 am

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 5:00 pm
    (22 Jan 6:00 pm)

    TWS Paradise Valley Speedway Rotorua

    105 Paradise Valley Road, RD 2, Rotorua 3072

    Friday 21 January

    7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 5:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ5083 Auckland - Nelson

    Nelson

    Sunday 16 January

    5:20 pm - 6:50 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 9:00 pm)

    Repco Motueka

    400 High Street, Motueka 7120

    Wednesday 19 January

    4:24 pm - 5:00 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 3:00 pm)

    Countdown Motueka

    108 High Street, Motueka 7120

    Wednesday 19 January

    4:51 pm - 5:50 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 2:00 pm)

    New World Motueka

    271 High Street, Motueka 7120

    Tuesday 18 January

    4:00 pm - 4:31 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 1:00 pm)

    New World Motueka

    271 High Street, Motueka 7120

    Thursday 20 January

    4:34 pm - 5:30 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 3:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ5049 Auckland-New Plymouth

    New Plymouth

    Wednesday 19 January

    7:50 pm - 8:30 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 3:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ5042 New Plymouth-Auckland

    Auckland

    Thursday 20 January

    1:50 pm - 2:45 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 3:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ5077 Auckland-Nelson

    Nelson

    Wednesday 19 January

    2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 3:00 pm)

    Sand Dunz Cafe Muriwai

    455 Motutara Road, RD 1, Waimauku 0881

    Tuesday 18 January

    3:00 pm - 3:30 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 4:00 pm)

    Nelson Airport Nelson

    1 Trent Drive, Nelson Airport, Nelson 7011

    Sunday 16 January

    6:50 pm - 7:10 pm

    This exposure is linked to an Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (22 Jan 5:00 pm)

    Kwality Mini Bazaar Takanini

    305 Great South Road, Manurewa, Auckland 2102

    Thursday 20 January

    6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

    This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 3:00 pm
    (23 Jan 12:00 pm)

    Summerset by the Park Flat Bush

    7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019

    Wednesday 19 January

    9:00 am - 4:30 pm

    This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 2:00 pm

    Summerset by the Park Flat Bush

    7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019

    Friday 21 January

    9:00 am - 4:00 pm

    This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 2:00 pm
    (23 Jan 1:00 pm)

    Summerset by the Park Flat Bush

    7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019

    Thursday 20 January

    9:00 am - 4:00 pm

    This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 2:00 pm
    (23 Jan 1:00 pm)

    Summerset by the Park Flat Bush

    7 Flat Bush School Road, Flat Bush, Auckland 2019

    Tuesday 18 January

    9:00 am - 3:00 pm

    This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    23 Jan 2:00 pm


     

    RNZ

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter