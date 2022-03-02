'We will continue this operation until this is completed' - Police Commissioner

About 60 people have been arrested as violent clashes between police and protesters broke out near Parliament this morning, with police moving to reclaim the streets and lawns of Parliament.

Anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters have been occupying Parliament for 23 days, clogging the surrounding streets with cars and trucks. Police say they have started towing cars, and are now moving to tow larger vehicles as they close in on Parliament.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said police will continue to try to clear roads and restore order throughout the day.

He said the operation is the result of significant planning and the commitment of several hundred staff from around the country.

"Our message to those who do not wish to be caught up in our operation is, please go home."

We were clear from the start that deescalation was the preferred option, he said.

"We have reached the stage where protest leaders were either unable or unwilling to effect substantial change."

In the last week, we've seen a changing mix in the make-up of the crowd, he said.

"We have been concerned that those with good intentions have been outnumbered by those willing to use violence."

"The harm being done far outweighs any legitimate protest."

Coster said 36 arrests are confirmed, and 15 vehicles have been towed. They have been seized and will not be returned for now.

Three police officers are injured; two with abrasions and one with paint thrown in the face. They have been treated at the scene and are back in action, Coster said..

"Public safety is our priority," Coster says and they will assist people wanting to leave peacefully.

Coster thanks the staff involved: "This is challenging and difficult work. They have been professional throughout."

Asked why it's taken so long for this action, Coster said they have been trying de-escalation. "Now, the balance has tipped."

There is no interest in anyone here in turning this into a fight, he said.

Protesters and police clash this morning. Photo: RNZ

"We will continue this operation until this is completed."

Coster won't give a timeline, saying it will be when the job is done.

Earlier

A police helicopter is circling overhead and people are urged to stay out of the area as police, some clad in riot gear, march into Parliament and the surrounding grounds.

NZ Police said police had sighted protesters in possession if weapons including homemade shields and pitchforks.

"Protesters have also been pointing a laser at the Police helicopter."

Clashes have broken out between protesters and police and protesters could be heard cheering and yelling "f--k yeah!" after a police officer fell to the ground before being kicked by a protester.

Hundreds of police are conducting the operation in Wellington this morning.

At about 10.15am police said "around 60 people have now been arrested".

"Police continue to tow vehicles that are parked illegally. We have commenced towing larger vehicles, which includes trucks, vans and campervans."

Police are still encouraging protesters to leave the area.

Paramedics tending to police. Photo: NZ Herald/ Mike Scott

"We continue to urge those wishing to leave to let our staff know. We will work to facilitate their safe exit from the area.

"Police are pleased with the number of people and vehicles that have voluntarily left the protest area this morning, and we will continue to work with partner agencies to assist us with the safe movement of people, including helping them get their vehicles out safely if they wish.

"Police have seen at least 10 children within the protest area in Wellington and have concerns for their wellbeing.

Police want to reiterate this is not an appropriate place for children and we continue to urge those with young ones to pack up and go home."

Police have so far reclaimed the National Library and the Parliamentary Library forecourt as well as several streets – but protesters were seen building buffers out of pallets to try and stave off police advances.

Police say this morning's operation, which began at 6am, has gone as planned and they are pleased to see a number of protester vehicles preparing to leave the area.

Protesters pouring milk in their eyes after pepper spray. Photo: RNZ/Charlotte Cook