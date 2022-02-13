Weather sets in as protest enters sixth day

parliamentprotest.jpg It was a sodden day at Parliament but protest numbers still continued to swell. Photo / George Heard

The anti-mandate, anti-vaccine and anti-authority protest at Parliament has entered its sixth day as Cyclone Dovi buffets those who remain.

Parliament's protesters have begun emerging for the day, after suffering the wind and rain through the night. Despite the howling southerlies, most tents appear to be still standing.

Police numbers outside are also still low, spread across the front of the forecourt.

The Speaker's playlist is still playing - but Macarena and Manilow have been replaced by Frozen's Let It Go.

The song is another one on lists of the world's worst songs.

Meanwhile, James Blunt has taken to Twitter to offer his songs for the playlist.

Vehicles are still blocking Molesworth Street, and what can be seen of the lawn is a mess of mud and hay.

Only a hundred or so protestors have appeared so far - some clad in rubbish sacks.

The Freedom And Rights Coalition tent is not there yet - theirs was the speaker that was loud enough to drown out Speaker Trevor Mallard's.

Grant Robertson talks of protest's toll on MPs' families

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said this morning that the protests at Parliament had taken a toll on MPs' families.

"Every New Zealander has a right to peaceful protest," Robertson told TVNZ's Q+A. "The problem is they have gone well beyond that.

"I do find the rhetoric of these protests highly disturbing. There was chalk writing on the forecourt of Parliament that [said] 'hang politicians'. Our families see that.

"This is a continuation of the harassment the Prime Minister sees, of the kinds of … bullying that is associated with these people.

"There is a sad element to it, there is a conspiracy theory element that people who have been sucked in by."

Asked whether he would like police to take firmer action, he said: "I am on the record as the MP here as having urged the police to take action. They have taken action, but the exact way they do that is their decision."