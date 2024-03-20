Well-known NZ business journalist dies after cycling accident

Rod Oram at a RNZ studio in 2016. Photo: RNZ/Dru Faulkner

Business and climate journalist and commentator, Rod Oram, has died as a result of injuries he sustained during a cycling accident.

Oram, who was a journalist for over 40 years, died on Tuesday afternoon, St Andrews Church - where he attended - confirmed.

A statement from his family said he "passed peacefully", surrounded by his family.

"We thank you all for your messages, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We hope to respond individually in due time but please understand that right now it's all a bit overwhelming," the statement said.