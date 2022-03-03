Wellington protest video: Heart-stopping moment car reverses at police

Dramatic video footage has surfaced showing the moment a vehicle wildly reverses towards police at the Wellington protest.

The driver of the black car can be seen aiming the vehicle at dozens of officers standing together as a large group of protesters stands nearby.

The heart-stopping moment shows the vehicle revving forward before backing at speed towards officers - some of whom then attempt to smash the car's windows using their hand-held shields.

As the car reverses towards police, officers scatter in different directions as it looks as if the car will make impact. However, it stops short and drives forward again.

The video was reportedly captured by a person in a nearby office and uploaded by a friend on social media site Twitter.

In another video of the same incident - this time from the protesters' view point - protesters can be heard cheering on the driver of the vehicle; saying: "Yeah, bro!"

The incident came after a pre-planned operation saw hundreds of police staff swarming Parliament's grounds to remove anti-mandate protesters who had been camped there for 23 days.

A total of seven police staff needed hospital treatment as a result, authorities said in a statement.

"They have a range of minor and serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

"Some injuries were lacerations caused by objects thrown at them. These included bricks and paving stones taken from the nearby streets, rocks, traffic cones, poles and wood from pallets.

"Staff were also showered with paint, petrol and water from a high-powered fire hose."