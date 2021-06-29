Wellington shifting back to alert level 1 : Four new cases in MIQ

Wellington will return to alert level 1 from 11.59pm tonight - eight days after a Covid-infected Sydney tourist flew out of the capital - while the transtasman bubble will reopen to some states from Monday.

However, "we still need to remain vigilant," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has warned.

"There is never room for complacency."

The virus can incubate for up to 14 days, but Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters that the likelihood of people in Wellington still incubating the virus was "now very low".

Wellington has been in alert level 2 since 6pm on Wednesday last week, following a weekend visit from a Sydney tourist who later tested positive for the Delta variant.

There are no new Covid cases in the community today and four to report in managed isolation facilities.

Hipkins said there were currently 30,000 Covid vaccine doses in stock, but there was another delivery expected today. Stocks would drop to their lowest point next Tuesday.

He said supplies would get very tight, but the Government had made a decision to get supplies "out the door and into people's arms" rather than staying in freezers.

Wellington 'dodged a bullet'

With no positive results from community and wastewater testing, Otago University epidemiologist Professor Nick Wilson said the situation in the capital was looking "pretty favourable".

"So we've probably dodged a bullet on this one. But it's still important that people do get tested, and that there remains a heightened level of surveillance for Wellington."

Wilson felt the capital's scare had proven a "missed opportunity" for requiring masks and mandatory QR-code scanning around the city.

"These sorts of measures would have made this particular episode less of a worry if those extra safeguards had been in place – but it's good news that the Government is looking into these."

Transtasman bubble reopens to some states from Monday

Hipkins also announced today that from 11.59pm on Sunday, July 4, the pause on the transtasman bubble would lift for the states of South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria.

Travellers from Australia will require a pre-departure test within 72 hours of their flight, which will need to be negative.

He said a high level of risk remained for New South Wales, and there was also risk associated with Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Cabinet will review the pause on those states on Monday, with an announcement expected on Tuesday.

New South Wales reported 19 new community cases earlier today.

No new cases in community today

Bloomfield said tracking and testing the 2609 contacts of the Sydney tourist was "way more than we have ever done before".

More than 950 people still needed to remain in isolation for the full 14 day period, he said.

There had been more than 8200 tests in Wellington in the last week.

"Let's keep the scanning numbers up."

Hipkins said wastewater results showed no detection at any sites in the greater Wellington region.

Of the 7250 tests were processed yesterday nationwide, all tested negative.

The number of active cases in this country is now 30, the Ministry of Health said.

Two of the four new MIQ cases today are from Kuwait, and two are from the Netherlands.

The ministry said 93 percent of the 2609 Wellington contacts of the infected Sydney tourist had now returned a negative test.

Nine additional people have had a swab and are awaiting a result, 11 people have been granted a clinical exemption and eight have returned overseas, which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them.

"The remaining contacts are being followed up by contact tracing teams," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, both of the two contacts in New Zealand connected to the positive case who worked in the Newmont Granite goldmine north-west of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, have tested negative.