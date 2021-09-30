Thursday, 30 September 2021

West Coast hit by major power outage

    The West Coast is experiencing a major power outage today.

    A West Power spokesperson said there had been a loss of Transpower supply to the region.

    There was no estimated time the power would be back on.

    Greymouth chief fire officer Lee Swinburn said they lost power about 9.30am.

    The outage has affected southern and northern parts of the West Coast, he said.

    "We understand it is a Transpower issue, things have come to a bit of a grinding halt," he said.

    "We've had no communications of what is happening in the future or where it is at."

    He said he had had a few calls from business owners who required power to run their fire protection systems.

    "We are well aware of that. Everyone's in the same boat trying to figure out what's happened and when we might get power back."

    A resident told The New Zealand Herald Greymouth was without power, as were Hokitika and Westport.

