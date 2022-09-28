A West Coast solution to ram-raids

Giant boulders offer protection against any would be ram-raiders. Photo

On the Spot Paroa store owners, Gerald Birch and Eveline Vos stand in front of their dairy and takeaways, which now feature a brace of schist boulders.

The new look was driven by the spate of ram-raids, which have been happening almost daily around the country, with Auckland and Waikato, particularly under siege.

Paroa is on the southern end of Greymouth on State Highway 6.

Ram-raids are unknown on the Coast, but Birch said the rocks would offer security while also adding an authentic West Coast look.

"It is as a precaution as there are a lot of ram-raids going on — it's happening everywhere," he said, adding two South Island On the Spot stores had also reportedly been hit.

"We got the rocks from Westland Schist and they look great, especially as a deterrent.

"Everyone that comes into the shop likes the idea and the look."

The couple also plan to place a number of smaller rocks to soften the look, as well as a new bench seat at the front of the store.