West Coast vaccine holdout Maureen Pugh has first dose

Maureen Pugh. Photo: Greymouth Star

National MP Maureen Pugh has had her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination, having waited for months to get the jab.

Pugh has repeatedly told media she was waiting on getting advice from her doctor before getting the vaccine.

Last week, she told one of her local newspapers, the Westport News, that she had missed her vaccination when New Zealand went into lockdown in Auckland.

The Westport News reported Pugh had some hesitancy due to a medical issue in her family.

She had been in contact with her doctor and was waiting to get his advice back in writing.

"There's a lot going on medically in my family, and if that is something I need to take heed of I will.

"Either way, I will do the right thing," Pugh said.

The New Zealand Herald has since confirmed Pugh had her first dose of Pfizer.

Fellow National MP Simeon Brown has now received a vaccination. He was one of the last National MPs to get vaccinated.

Labour announced over the weekend that every member of the caucus has had at least one dose of the vaccine.