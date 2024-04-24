It'll be a wet and windy Anzac Day for some in parts of the South Island.



MetService has issued a severe weather watch for strong to gale northwest winds across the southern regions, and heavy rain for western regions from early tomorrow.

The eastern side of the country will see the driest and brightest weather for Anzac Day commemorations.

A MetService spokesman said a front expected to move across the South Island could bring severe northwest gales to exposed parts of Fiordland (south of George Sound), Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and inland Dunedin, from midnight until 8am.

A severe weather warning has been issued for strong winds through the Canterbury High Country that may bring gusts of up to 120km/h in exposed areas from 2pm until 6pm.

On the other side of the Southern Alps, heavy rain was expected to hit Westland from 4am until 2pm.

The front was also expected to bring a period of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to Fiordland, and amounts could approach warning criteria, from 2am tomorrow until 9am.

Further rain was expected to fall in the area tomorrow afternoon and evening, MetService said.

- By John Lewis and ODT Online