Wet weather for most of the week

They say when it rains, it pours - and that’s what it’s set to do across New Zealand for much of this week.

MetService predicts an incoming front will bring rain or showers to the South Island today - but a ridge will cling to the North Island, keeping the weather mostly settled there.

“The northerly wind between the high and front means warm temperatures, especially in eastern places,” a MetService spokesperson said.

That mild autumnal weather will give way to grey skies, showers and wet.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of Buller and Westland from Otira north and the ranges of Nelson, west of Motueka today.

MetService said from 70mm to 100mm of rain was expected from 9am until 11pm on Sunday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

On Monday, in the North Island rain or showers will develop through the day for most.

In the South Island, there will be rain west of the divide. It will be cloudy with a few showers about Southland and Otago, spreading to inland Canterbury in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, there will be periods of rain in the North Island north of Taihape, possibly heavy about eastern Bay of Plenty.

Further south there will be cloud and isolated showers about Kapiti and Wellington and it will be partly cloudy elsewhere.

In the South Island, it will be cloud with rain developing for most, though more isolated falls from Christchurch to Marlborough and Nelson.

Forecasters say periods of rain or showers are set to affect most of the country on Wednesday, possibly heavy about eastern Bay of Plenty.

Yesterday, the entire country was under the influence of a northerly flow.

The highest recorded maximum was 28degC in Whanganui, while the coolest place was Invercargill, recording a high of just 18degC.