'We've had a gutsful': Anti-lockdown protest in Auckland

ak_vaz_protest_0.jpg A large crowd attended Saturday's protest despite Auckland being in level 3 lockdown. Photo: NZ Herald

As many as 2000 anti-lockdown protesters gathered on the field and steps in front of the Auckland War Memorial Museum despite level 3 restrictions which limits gatherings to 10 people.

Auckland is in its seventh week of lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the infectious delta strain of Covid-19.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet will decide if the city can join the rest of New Zealand at alert level 2.

The protest at the Domain has been organised by Destiny Church and its leader, Brian Tamaki.

The crowd included a range of people: from gang members to grannies, families, people in wheelchairs and a series of motorbikes parked to the side, along with two or three tractors.

A number of protesters have masks, but the majority gathered do not.

brian_tamaki_protest.jpg Brian Tamaki said protesters who showed up today were bringing an important message that "we are taking back our country". Photo: NZ Herald

Tamaki took the stage about 11.20am and thanked those who attended.

"We are here today because, one, we can be," he said.

"Even though it is level 3, we are still exercising our right to freedom."

Tamaki thanked the New Zealand police for working with him today to make it a peaceful but powerful day.

Tamaki's message to the Government was: "We've had a gutsful".

He wanted to tell those gathered "how brave and bold" they are.

The protesters who showed up today were bringing an important message that "we are taking back our country", he said.

New Zealand had been an untouched paradise where people had been free to live their lives.

"So today we are facing a Government we thought we could trust. Instead they are stripping away the freedoms a rights of everyday Kiwis."

Tamaki drew parallels to the sacrifices of soldiers memorialised in monument behind him - who died for freedom - with those of the protesters.

He believed Government did not know what to do next and has run out of ideas.

domain_anti_vax_protest.jpg Anti lockdown protest at the Auckland Domain. Photo: NZ Herald

Tamaki said this was the first of three stands. He said he was not a scientist or politician and it was going to take determination and persistence to get what they wanted.

Auckland was coming up to spending 50 days in "home detention", he said.

"That's what they give to prisoners. We've all gone to prison."

But, unlike prisoners, we had not done anything wrong, Tamaki said.

"People are scared to go outside for fear their neighbours will dob on them. They now fear the police. Society has been restructured in fear."

Other speakers on stage called on protesters to keep socially distanced as much as possible and to wear masks if they have them.

"This is a peaceful stand … all around the world we have seen all sorts of stands and some have been riots… but this is a peaceful stand," one of the MCs told the crowd.

Signs held aloft talk about pro-choice and freedom from lockdown and "freedom to be me".

"It is ok to say something is not right at the moment, it is ok to say 'I think differently'," another speaker said.

Police were keeping a low profile on the edges of the protest. Security staff in high-visibility vests flanked the stage and moved among the crowd.

A police spokeswoman said officers would monitor the event, while reserving the right to arrest or fine those breaching Covid restrictions.

"Police recognise and respect people's lawful right to protest. However, under level 3 restrictions, the only gatherings allowed are weddings, funerals and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.

"Police do have the ability to take enforcement action, including issuing infringement notices, summonsing to court and making arrests, for those found to be breaching the restrictions currently in place."

The Auckland region is currently under alert level 3, which means movement is restricted to going to work, shopping or getting exercise. While some business travel is allowed, residents are required to stay within household bubbles and keep close to home.