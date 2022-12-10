Whakaari eruption: whanau return for memorial

Families of some of the Australian victims of the Whakaari eruption, including those of Zoe Hoskings and Gavin Dallow were welcomed to Te Mānuka Tūtahi Marae for the memorial. Photo: Troy Baker

Photographs of Australian tourists who died in the Whakaari White Island eruption of three years ago were carried onto Te Mānuka Tūtahi Marae by their family members for the Whakamaumahara-Whakaari memorial on 9 December.

More than 40 people were welcomed onto the marae for the memorial service, held three years to the day after the eruption that resulted in the deaths of 22 people and the serious injury of 25 more.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was the first opportunity for survivors of the tragedy from Australia and family members of those who had died to return to Whakatāne for a memorial service.

Family members included those of Zoe Hoskings and Gavin Dallow. These families brought with them photos of their deceased loved ones.

The event was also attended by representatives of New Zealand Police, New Zealand Army and first responders from emergency services, many of whom were involved in the rescue and treatment of those injured.

Mayor Victor Luca and councillors attended, along with Whakatāne District Council chief executive Steph O'Sullivan, who was instrumental in co-ordinating Whakatāne's response to the disaster.

It was the second of the official ceremonies to be held in Whakatāne today, organised by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa in conjunction with Whakatāne District Council. The first was a dawn karakia at Te Hau Tutua Park overlooking the river mouth at 5am, a service that Ngāti Awa has observed every December 9 since the tragedy and has committed to continue every year into the future.

Manuhiri were welcomed on to the marae by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa chairman Joe Harawira who recalled how the marae had been a refuge to family members of the victims in the days after the eruption.

"The energies of those that were with us over those 10 to 12 days, their voices are woven within the fabric of this whare. You will be part of this whare as long as this whare stands.

"This is a very special occasion … for us as Ngāti Awa to be able to be with you and share with you in your aroha for those who have gone beyond the veil.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan was to have spoken at the event but was unable to attend due to her flight from Auckland being cancelled due to bad weather.

Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha read a speech on her behalf, saying it was "more than just a local tragedy".

"Most of those on the island were visitors from Australia, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. As we grieved, the world grieved with us. We share your pain and Aotearoa will always be connected to you.

Ms Allan's speech mentioned new legislation that had been proposed because of the Whakaari disaster to improve safety standards for adventure activities.

"As a Government we have taken steps to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again."

Australia's Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian High Commission in Wellington, Amy Guihot, acknowleged Ngāti Awa for the manakitanga provided in the days following the eruption. "Providing a safe haven for families and the community, food and comfort for hundreds of people.

"Australia remembers the 22 people who lost their lives, including 17 Australians and permanent residents, and the 25 people who were severely injured three years ago today.

A one minute silence was observed at 2.11pm.

Dr Luca thanked Ngāti Awa for welcoming the council's close involvement in the occasion.

"I join the previous speakers in recognising those whose lives were lost and the families who grieve their loss, those who live with injuries and those survivors who deal with the loss of loved ones. This group of people have become known by the collective term, the Whakaari Whānau, the families and individuals whose lives change in an instant."

Dr Luca acknowledged "the courageous and selfless civic leadership" of the mayor at the time of the eruption, Judy Turner, who was also in attendance at the memorial.

"Being the one the community looked to at such an exceptional time and the relentless local, national and international media interest were just part of the tremendous pressure the mayor had to bear."

He talked of his pride in the community's first responders, who were placed in an almost impossible situation.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa chief executive Reuben Araroa led the attendees in a rendition of Whakaaria Mai.

He spoke about how a disaster such as that which happened on Whakaari should not prevent people from moving forward into the future.

"It can either paralyse us and stop us from living, stop us from growing, or we can look at it as one of the significant lessons in our history, learn from it, grow from it and continue to enjoy all the wonderful aspects of what the world has to offer."

By Diane McCarthy, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air