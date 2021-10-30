Saturday, 30 October 2021

'White lady in a mint Chrysler' had paperwork to cross border - police

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police have confirmed that a protester who bragged about crossing Auckland's border actually had the correct paperwork to do so.

    The woman said on social media that she was heading to Waitangi to join the Sovereign Hikoi of Truth group.

    She boasted that she didn't have to do anything to cross the border, including having a Covid-19 test and that she wasn't asked if she'd had one by police.

    "I'm a white lady in a mint Chrysler, so maybe that's got something to do with it," she said.

    The woman is heard on video saying she travelled the back roads to cross the border and when police queried why she was so far off the main route she claimed she told police a detour was decided on after hearing there was some trouble on State Highway 1.

    Police last night said she went through the Pukekawa checkpoint on State Highway 22 yesterday with the appropriate evidence to show she was relocating from Kapiti Mana to Northland for a new job.

    RNZ

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter