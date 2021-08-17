Whole country to enter Alert Level 4 from midnight

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed cabinet has made the decision the whole country will enter Alert Level 4 for three days and Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula for seven days from midnight tonight.

The Prime Minister confirmed the decision at a press conference just after 6pm.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the case was a 58-year-old male from Devonport, who had symptoms on Saturday, August 14.

This means his contagious period was from August 12, Dr Bloomfield said.

There was "no obvious link" between the case and the border, he said.

Whole genome sequencing is being carried out and it is expected results will be through early tomorrow.

We have to assume this is the Delta variant, all but one in MIQ since June has been the Delta variant, he said.

The case is not vaccinated but was in the booking process when he tested positive.

He lives with his wife who is fully vaccinated and has tested negative.

The pair travelled by private vehicle to the Coromandel township on Friday and stayed for the weekend.

Shoppers line up in a queue at Centre City New World in Dunedin just after the Prime Minister announced the country would enter Alert Level 4 at midnight. Photo: Supplied

The man has a small number for workplace contacts, and has been using the Covid Tracer app frequently.

There are a total of 23 locations of interest - 13 in the Coromandel and 10 in Auckland.

Coromandel:

• Star and Garter Hotel (5 Kapanga Rd) - August 13 between 6.39pm - 7.40pm

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 13 between 7.40pm - 8.30pm

• BP Gas Station (Tiki Rd) - August 14 between 9.30am - 9.40am

• Driving Creek Railway Tours (380 Driving Creek Rd) - August 14 between 10.30am - 10.50am

• Jaks Cafe & Bar (104 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 10.50am - 11.30am

• Hereford 'n' a Pickle (2318 Colville Rd, RD 4, Colville) - August 14 between 1.25pm - 2.15pm

• Taras Beads (1/75 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 3pm - 3.10pm

• Richardsons Real Estate (151 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 3.30pm - 3.35pm

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 14 between 6.17pm - 7.11pm

• Star and Garter Hotel (5 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 7.11pm - 9.00pm

No Auckland sites have been released yet.

Anyone linked to these sites at the relevant times is advised to self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 545.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the positive case could not be confirmed as the Delta until genome sequencing was confirmed tomorrow, but every recent MIQ case has been Delta.

"While we cannot confirm it yet, we need to assume our case will be too."

She said that has shaped this evening's decisions.

"We have planned for this eventuality."

Ardern said the Delta variant is potentially twice as infectious and more liable to cause severe illness.

"We are one of the last country's in the world to have the Delta variant in our community. This has given us the chance to learn from others."

She said Delta was a "game-changer" and there needed to be a rapid response to stop the spread.

"We only get one chance."

The following days will be looking for undetected cases, she said.

It has been a year since level 4 has been used in New Zealand, and it meant staying home.

She said physical distancing was even more important given how easily Delta can be transmitted in the air.

Vaccinations will be suspended for 48 hours so that a framework can be set up to do them in a safe manner, Arden said.

Ardern said she and Bloomfield will provide another update at 1pm tomorrow.

No border cases

There are no new cases to report today from managed isolation at the border.

One previously reported case has recovered since yesterday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 43 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2570.

More than 2.55 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Of these, 1.61 million are first doses and 934,000 are second doses.

- ODT Online and NZ Herald