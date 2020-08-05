Whoops! Stock trailer fails to make it under overbridge

Emergency services work to dislodge a stock truck carrying cattle from beneath a railway bridge on the Kaitangata Highway near Balclutha this morning. Photo: Richard Davison

A stock truck has crashed into a railway overbridge, blocking both lanes of the Kaitangata Highway in the second crash near Balclutha this morning.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to the single vehicle crash at 11.20am.

The truck was stuck under the overbridge, closing both lanes and traffic management had been called in.

The council had been contacted.

There were no reports of injuries.

A firefighter at the scene of an earlier crash on the outskirts of Balclutha, which involved three cars and a truck, said a stock truck carrying cows had crashed into the overbridge.

A reporter at the scene said by just before 1pm the stock trailer had been removed from under the overbridge, but ad hoc repairs were being carried out on the trailer before it could be towed away.