Whopping price tag for small cottage

A plain two-bedroom cottage in Wānaka sold for a whopping $11.8 million, the highest price for a residential property in the country this summer.

The sale price reflects the high value of the 1.13 hectares the dated house sits on.

The property, which was listed with agents from Colliers and Ray White and sold in December, was pitched as a development opportunity in a desirable part of Wānaka.

The marketing for the Eely Point Road property highlighted the site's future potential, stating that the flat land was capable of a subdivision of up to 20 sites and that a feasibility study had been prepared by the sellers.

According to property website OneRoof, the property last changed hands in 2002 for $1.15m. The 2021 RV is $7.8m, of which just $300,000 was for the cottage.

Ray White Wānaka owner Duncan Good, who brokered the sale, said there was strong interest in the property from both wealthy individuals and developers, including from overseas, as its size and location was "very rare indeed".

"The potential here [is] the low-density zoning in this highly desirable area, known as the ‘golden triangle’.

"The fact it has such established trees, significant road frontages and is only 200m to the Eely Point Reserve all add to the value here,” Good said, adding that most interest was from existing buyers with long-standing ties and experience in Wānaka.

Good said that demand for housing in Wānaka remains strong from both local and out of town buyers, including families relocating from the North Island planning to work remotely.

"We have seen an increase in activity and interest as the year progresses, as savvy buyers are using the market conditions to their advantage in order to step up the property ladder or, in some cases, downsize."

The next biggest sale this summer was of a luxury home in Auckland's Remuera. The five-bedroom home on Ranui Rd sold at auction for $7.2m, also in December.

