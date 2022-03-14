'Wicked perfect storm': PM announces 'suite of measures' to tackle surging living costs

Kiwi motorists will get some relief from soaring petrol prices, with the Government deciding to reduce fuel excise duties and road user charges by 25c a litre each for three months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the current situation as a "global energy crisis" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Cabinet had decided today to reduce fuel excise duties and road user charges by 25c a litre each, for three months.

"All public transport fares will be half-price for the next three months," Ardern added.

"We are in a wicked perfect storm," she told reporters.

"We expect continued volatility, and this affects everything."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Cabinet wanted to support people through the global energy shock.

The reduction in fuel excise duties would take effect from 11.59pm.

Ardern said no magic solution existed, but just as the Government faced the Covid-19 challenge, it would now tackle the energy crisis.

She said new measures would be activated from April 1 to lift the income of more than 300,00 families by $20 a week.

On May 1, more than 1 million people would receive the winter energy payment.

Ardern said the main focus was how to give people more energy security over the long-term.

Making public transport more affordable was a key component of this, the Prime Minister said.

National on attack over cost of living

The cost of living and surging petrol prices are in the spotlight now, with fuel taxes and the economy providing fodder for the Government's political rivals.

The National Party has been pushing hard on living costs, and appears to have been rewarded in the polls.

National's leader Christopher Luxon learned on Thursday his party had overtaken Labour in the latest 1News-Kantar poll.

He has for weeks been arguing Government policies must shoulder much blame for what his party called a cost of living crisis.

Earlier today, Ardern finally acknowledged a major cost of living problem and indicated the Government could announce immediate tax relief at the petrol pump.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven some of the jump in petrol prices, but local fuel taxes are a major topic of debate now.

The cost of a litre of petrol has surged past $3.

For each litre, about 70c went to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to pay for maintaining roads, building new roads and subsidising public transport.

Apart from 70.024 cents going to the National Land Transport Fund, 6c went to the ACC Motor Vehicle Account, and a total of 1.26c went to a local authority's fuel tax and petroleum or engine fuels monitoring levy.

Aucklanders pay an additional regional fuel tax.

In 2018, the Government introduced another tax on fuel sold in Auckland of 10c a litre, with GST taking the figure to 11.5c, to help Auckland Council fund transport projects in the city.

But according to council data, as of December 2021 less than half of the $515 million of that tax revenue was actually spent, leaving the council with a $285m tax surplus.

"Motorists are charged GST on the fuel excise, which amounts to a tax on a tax," the AA said on its website.

It said GST on excise should be removed to help relieve the financial burden on New Zealanders.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett also called for immediate Government action on fuel taxes.

"Doing something now to mitigate the pressure on families would be easy for them and would send a signal of understanding," he said.

Last week, motorists endured queues of up to 1km - and ran at least one petrol station dry - after a fuel company boss warned of imminent and massive price hikes.

Today, the Gaspy online app listed multiple stations selling 91 octane for more than $3.30 a litre.