Wild weather cuts power to 2000 homes

Auckland is being battered by rain and strong winds. Photo: Hauraki Gulf Weather

Around 2000 homes are without power in the Coromandel, and there are lane reductions on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge due to severe gusts this morning as wild weather moves down the North Island.

As of 8.15am, Thames District Council reported the outage in Coromandel Town. The 2000 without power makes up “pretty much the entire township,” an update on social media said.

”Our Council’s Coromandel Town service centre is closed today because of the power outage,” a council spokesperson said.

Colville resident Dott Ashley told the New Zealand Herald power went out over an hour ago in her area.

“It has been one hell of a night and surface water is rising.

”The wind is spooky as I live in the Bush. The power went out approximately an hour or so ago. It’s still out.”

Elsewhere a yacht has washed ashore near Devonport after breaking its mooring, while storm force winds are battering Channel Island at the tip of the Coromandel Peninsula.

“Due to forecast bad weather and possible strong winds, the Auckland Harbour Bridge will remain in a 4 by 4 lane configuration this morning,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted this morning.

“Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

The agency called on Auckland and Northland motorists to plan ahead.

“If you are driving around the network, please remember to switch on your headlights, so other motorists can see you and remember to drive to the conditions.”

Channel Island, sitting off the tip of the Coromandel Peninsula, is meanwhile being hit by average wind speeds of 63 knots and a peak speed of 77 knots, according to Hauraki Gulf Weather.

It said the conditions were “averaging high end storm force and gusting up to hurricane force on the Beaufort wind scale just before 6am”.

A yacht can also be seen washed up in Devonport after breaking its moorings during this morning’s wild weather.

Auckland resident’s living in the city’s north are currently bearing the brunt of the heavy winds, according to forecaster WeatherWatch.

“Why doesn’t everyone have windy weather in #Auckland right now,” WeatherWatch said in a tweet this morning.

It’s because the Coromandel Peninsula was currently blocking some of the strongest winds blowing in - or acting as a “speed bump” for wind flows, it said.

However, a change of wind direction later today could change conditions for other parts of the city.

In Northland, fire teams earlier went to the aid of a report of multiple cars being trapped by flooding in Whangaruru, north of Whangārei, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

“Two fire trucks were dispatched, one remains at the location.”

Heavy rain, strong gales, and big swells are expected to batter the North Island today, with a plethora of weather warnings and watches throughout the area.

“The heaviest rain will affect eastern areas from Auckland around to Hawke’s Bay today until early tomorrow morning,” MetService said.

A low-pressure system was set to arrive overnight last night, according to MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan, causing weather chaos for much of the north.

It was forecast that rain would start falling in Northland last night before moving south down the country, becoming heavier as it hits the northeastern parts of the North Island.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne; and there are heavy rain watches in place for Northland, northern Auckland, and the Hawke’s Bay ranges.

MetService reported Coromandel in particular could get up to 140mm of rain.

MetService also reported swells on the eastern coasts of the island could reach up to 5m.

“This, in addition to the heavy rain forecast, will make these coasts vulnerable to damage so be prepared and keep safe.”

The North Island downpours will, however, change to more showery weather with relaxing winds by the time they reach the South Island.

The South Island will remain largely sunny until the rain comes from the north later today.

Heavy rain expected over Eden Park today will wet the pitch ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final for the Black Ferns.

The forecast for the game is some clouds and moderate northwesterly winds, and temperatures falling from the low 20s into the high teens.

However, Corrigan said there is an off chance that a thundery shower could pass over, so it may be a good idea to pack a raincoat.

