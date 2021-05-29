Wild weather to hit parts of South Island

Civil Defence agencies in the South Island are on standby, with significant rain and wind expected in several areas from Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorms have already begun in the upper North and upper South Island today as a series of active fronts and troughs pass over the country.

MerService reported 1233 lightning strikes in 2 hours earlier on Saturday.

A red alert for severe weather has been issued for Canterbury, with up to 300 millimetres of rain expected in the high country and up to 120 millilitres about the coast and plains. The heavy rain is forecast to start tonight and continue until late Monday.

Niwa is forecasting a rapid increase in river flows across the region on Sunday.

North Canterbury and the Kaikōura coast were expected to be the worst affected.

A strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury coast and plains from 3pm until 11pm on Sunday. South to southeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places during this time.

National Emergency Management Agency Communications manager Anthony Frith said when the rough weather set in, it could be serious.

"This has the potential to be quite a serious flooding event for some regions, and people need to take it seriously. Listen to the advice and instructions of their local authorities and local Civil Defence groups, and listen to the radio and other media. It's really important that people stay away from floodwater, please drive only if absolutely necessary."

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for North Otago and Dunedin from 3pm on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

At the top of the South Island, Nelson's emergency personnel say rain has been falling on Saturday, but it has not a problem so far. West of Motueka, heavy rain is forecast to continue until 8pm, while for the Richmond Ranges, rain should continue until 11pm.

On the West Coast, a strong wind warning is in place for Buller and Westland about and north of Hokitika from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday. Southeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

MetService warned that southeasterly gales were forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120km/h. The region's Civil Defence was meeting this afternoon.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says it is prepared for possible flooding and is urging South Islanders, in particular, to take care on the roads.

"We are resourced up for the weekend and we've put plans in place if we do end up closing roads in particular, putting detours in place if need be. But it's all dependent on how heavy the rain comes and where it comes in. All we can do is be prepared and ready to respond."

In the North Island, MetService advised that a combination of king tides and strong northwesterlies may bring coastal inundation to Auckland at the weekend.

- additional reporting ODT Online