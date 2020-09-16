Wild weather prompts warning for drivers

Drivers are being asked to take care on State Highway 6 between Haast township and Makarora as more heavy rain is forecast today.

The main link between the West Coast and Otago was closed on Monday afternoon when torrential rain triggered a major slip at Burke Flat.

Mud and fallen trees continued to move on Monday night, and maintenance crews found both lanes covered when they arrived at first light yesterday, NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman Moira Whinham said.

The road reopened to traffic just after noon, but only one lane was open at the slip to allow crews to continue the clean-up.

Drivers needed to be aware "that trees can come down given the drenched conditions, and to drive accordingly", Ms Whinham said.

Heavy rain on Monday night also caused rockfalls on SH6 between Kingston and Queenstown, while SH94 between Te Anau and Milford stayed closed yesterday due to a high avalanche hazard.

Road crews continued to clear away mud from the slip at Burke Flat as the first cars drove north on State Highway 6 after one lane opened to traffic just after noon yesterday. PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH

In a media advisory, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said "caution" was required for motorists travelling around the rockfalls.

Council spokesman Jack Barlow said the rockfall was "very minor" and happened on the stretch of highway occasionally when it rained.

"There are no road blockages, or danger [to motorists]," he said.

Motorists travelling over the Crown Range were advised to carry chains.

While the weather posed some problems for motorists, it brought snow to southern skifields.

Coronet Peak assistant ski area manager Mark Sommerville said they had had 15cm overnight "and the snow is forecast to keep falling for the next two days".

— Additional reporting Matthew McKew

kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz