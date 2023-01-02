Wind and rain for west and north

Holidaymakers on the West Coast are warned to be prepared for heavy rain and wind starting mid-week, while much of the South will enjoy sun and warm temperatures.

It is expected to get “cloudier, wetter and windier” in parts of New Zealand as a low-pressure system moves in from the north and the west.

MetService meteorologist John Law said for much of the festive period the weather had been dominated by a large area of high pressure - giving rise to generally dry and settled conditions.

But this week the high would give way to a more active area of low pressure, with areas in the north and west of the country most likely to be affected.

“For the North Island, places like Northland to the Bay of Plenty could find some heavy rainfall from around Wednesday and on the South Island, it will be areas such as Golden Bay and down the West Coast,” Law said.

One positive of the low pressure would be some higher temperatures again by the end of the week, in particular places like Whanganui which would see highs of 26C or 27C for many days this week.

“And those temperatures will also be picking up on the South Island as well, especially in the South for places like Alexandra and Wanaka where highs could reach 28C and Invercargill won’t be far behind with forecast maximums of 26C on Wednesday.”

According to WeatherWatch.co.nz and RuralWeather, winds of between 30 to 65km/h (16 to 35 knots) around some eastern beaches/coastal areas were forecast from yesterday to Friday.

“There may be some localised areas, mostly from the very rural north of Auckland to Cape Reinga, where winds may reach over 80km/h (43 knots) and above, which is gale force and approaching severe gale.”

WeatherWatch.co.nz head forecaster Philip Duncan said winds would be blustery in exposed areas but because this was not a storm the straight line squash zone winds meant hills and ranges would bring shelter to some parts of the north.

“Windier east and northeast winds might even slide down the eastern side of Canterbury. This isn’t technically a storm for New Zealand, but for those in tents and awnings the windy weather can be a bit of an issue and we can’t rule out pockets of severe weather here and there.

“Advance notice gives people plenty of time to get some extra pegs, sort out where to put up tents/awnings and where to park vehicles in front of tents.

“Generally speaking winds peak around Wednesday and Thursday - and then rain and showers will develop in the days after with isolated heavy falls.”

Three days of rainfall expected from Wednesday to Saturday. Image: WeatherWatch.co.nz

Duncan said as much as 70mm to 100mm of rain might fall in some northern and western areas in the coming week - mostly later this week and next weekend.

“Not everyone has rain - those in the east from Gisborne southwards don’t see much.”

According to a map from WeatherWatch, three days of rainfall is expected from this Wednesday lunchtime to Saturday.

Duncan said the offshore depression would also generate dangerous rips and large waves - even if the weather on land was calm and dry.

“This may become more of an issue for upper North Island beaches mid-next week. Hopefully, for many people, this will be a brief annoyance rather than a major headache.

“The low is expected to fall apart in the NZ area late this coming week bringing a few days of broken-up rain bands and heavy showers for holidaymakers and farmers.”