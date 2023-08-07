Wind farms among fast-tracked projects

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Wind farm projects in Southland, south of Auckland and Manawatū are being fast-tracked through consenting, the government has announced.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the decision after the weekly Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

The Southland Wind Farm proposed by Contact Energy would have 55 turbines at a site east of Wyndham; Waiuku Wind Farm would see 18 turbines set up on the southern Awhitu peninsula southwest of Auckland; and Te Rere Hau Wind Farm would see nine turbines installed at Aokautere, south east of Palmerston North.

The government said a further nine solar projects had been referred for fast-track consenting since 2020 and could add up to nearly 1.9 million solar panels.

Together, the solar and wind projects could add nearly four times as much generation as the Clyde Dam, with the wind projects generating 300Mw, 80Mw and 39Mw at peak output respectively and the solar farms adding up to 1147Mw. Geothermal and hydrogen projects also referred for fast-tracking could add a further 64Mw.

The fast-tracking process will see the wind farms referred to consenting panels.

In a statement, Energy Minister Megan Woods said the wind farms if consented could cut about 150 million kilograms of carbon emissions and create up to 840 construction jobs. Two of the solar projects - Rangiriri and Waerenga, referred in April - would displace about 220 million kilograms.

"It is vital we support this type of renewable energy development to help meet our national and international emissions reduction goals, decarbonise our economy, reduce costs to household and businesses and improve our national energy resilience."

Environment Minister David Parker said 15 of the 108 projects referred under the fast-track consenting process put in place during the Covid-19 response, which would be made permanent under the RMA replacement legislation.

"Fast track reduced consenting time by an average of 18 months per project, saving infrastructure builders time and money," he said.

"These projects can proceed faster, provided they meet the normal environmental tests as determined by expert consenting panels."