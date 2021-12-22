Woman charged with murder, disfiguring boy

Malachi Subecz was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1. Photo: supplied

A woman has been charged with the murder and disfiguring of a 5-year-old boy in the Bay of Plenty.

Malachi Subecz was found injured at a Te Puna property on November 1 and treated at Tauranga Hospital.

He died on November 12 after being taken to Starship Hospital in Auckland in a battle to save his life.

Police say Michaela Barriball has been charged with murder, disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

The 27-year-old had previously been charged with ill-treating Malachi before his death.

Her sister, Sharron Barriball (37), is facing a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice relating to the investigation of Malachi's death, police said.

The women are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today.

Both are in custody and a judge refused them name suppression at a hearing four days ago.