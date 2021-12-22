Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Woman charged with murder, disfiguring boy

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Malachi Subecz was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1. Photo: supplied
    Malachi Subecz was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1. Photo: supplied
    A woman has been charged with the murder and disfiguring of a 5-year-old boy in the Bay of Plenty.

    Malachi Subecz was found injured at a Te Puna property on November 1 and treated at Tauranga Hospital.

    He died on November 12 after being taken to Starship Hospital in Auckland in a battle to save his life.

    Police say Michaela Barriball has been charged with murder, disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

    The 27-year-old had previously been charged with ill-treating Malachi before his death.

    Her sister, Sharron Barriball (37),  is facing a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice relating to the investigation of Malachi's death, police said.

    The women are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today.

    Both are in custody and a judge refused them name suppression at a hearing four days ago.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter