Woman dies of Covid, 18 new community cases, 16 at border

Photo: Getty Images

A woman aged in her 70s is the latest Covid-related death, the Ministry of Health has confirmed, as 18 new community cases are reported and 16 cases at the border.

In a statement this afternoon, the ministry said the woman died last night at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released."

It is the 51st death in New Zealand of someone with Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March last year.

Thirteen of the new community cases reported today are in Auckland, with three in Waikato and one each in Bay of Plenty and Lakes.

Of the 16 new cases at the border, five have the new Omicron variant. There are now 54 people with Omicron staying in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

New border cases are from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Uganda and Sri Lanka and are staying at MIQ facilities in Auckland, Christchurch and Rotorua.

Fifty-four people are receiving treatment at hospitals in Auckland, Tauranga and Rotorua, including eight in ICU.

The Ministry urged anyone with any symptoms that could be Covid-19, even if they’re away on holiday, to get a test and remain where they are until they receive a negative result and are feeling better.

This applies as well to people who are vaccinated with even mild symptoms. Those away on holiday who test positive will be contacted regarding ongoing care.