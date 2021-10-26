Woman found dead in dense bush killed months earlier, court told

Police closed off roads in Glenleith after a body was found. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A 43-year-old Dunedin hairdresser accused of murdering a woman has pleaded not guilty.

The defendant appeared in the High Court at Dunedin where she was granted continued name suppression for another two weeks.

Any application to continue the order would need supporting evidence, said Justice Cameron Mander.

The identity of the victim was also kept under wraps.

No bail application was made by counsel John Westgate and the defendant was remanded in custody until February next year.

The defendant was charged almost immediately after a woman's body was found at a Glenleith property on October 8.

However, according to charging documents the alleged murder took place more than two months earlier.

The scene where the victim’s body was found is a secluded area of dense bush and is rough and difficult to access.

Family of the victim gathered at the site shortly after the discovery was confirmed but refused to comment.

A neighbouring resident said the owner of the property was overseas and it had been rented for some time.

Glenleith residents were rattled by the discovery. Most said it was a quiet neighbourhood.