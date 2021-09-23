Thursday, 23 September 2021

Woman found dead in park victim of foul play: police

    Lena Zhang Harrap was on a regular morning walk when she was attacked, police say. Photo: supplied/ NZ Police
    A 28-year-old woman with Down Syndrome found dead in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert was the victim of foul play, police have confirmed.

    Lena Zhang, also known as Lena Zhang Harrap, was reported missing yesterday after going for her regular morning walk between 6.30am and 7.30am.

    Her body was found at about 4.30pm yesterday afternoon in an area of bush off to the side of a walkway between Grande Ave and Summit Drive.

    Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said this afternoon that it was clear from the scene that Zhang - who was also vision impaired - was the victim of foul play.

    Police want to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and are seeking to identify a man identified on CCTV footage walking towards the Summit Dr walkway about 7:30am.

    He was wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants, sneakers, and a mask and had a "distinctive" mark on his forehead.

    Police said in a statement this afternoon that Lena's family are understandably distraught at this development.

    RNZ

