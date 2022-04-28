Woman found dead on West Coast named

Police have revealed they have now identified a woman who was found dead near a small West Coast town more than a week ago.

Police said last Wednesday a woman had been found dead by a member of the public, near the town of Charleston, on April 19.

The woman was found a short distance from a local walking track south of Constant Bay, police said.

Police sought information from the public to help them identify the woman.

Today police said the had identified her as 61-year-old Cynthia Shari Levine, of Charleston.

At this stage Police do not believe the death to be suspicious.