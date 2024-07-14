Woman likened to Mike Tyson for ear-biting assault

A woman who became so enraged after overhearing serious allegations about a man, took justice into her own hands and viciously bit his ear off. Photo: Getty Images

A woman who became so enraged after overhearing serious allegations about a man, took justice into her own hands and viciously bit his ear off and spat it on the ground.

As she appeared for sentencing, a judge marked the similarities with another infamous moment in time.

“I described this incident and likened it to the Mike Tyson [and Evander Holyfield] fight when he bit his ear off because that’s what you did.”

Samantha Baker, 35, appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court before Judge Gene Tomlinson on four charges of assault with intent to injure, threats to kill, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with a blunt instrument.

The incident occurred in Whangārei in April 2023 when Baker became enraged overhearing allegations about the victim and launched an attack on him.

“F*** you c*** I’m going to kill you c***,” she yelled at the man as she began punching him in the face and head.

As he tried to get away, she grabbed him by the head, pulling him towards her, latched on to his ear with her mouth and bit half his ear off.

Baker then spat the man’s ear on the floor as blood began pouring down his face.

As the victim ran outside and attempted to leave in his car, Baker snapped a windscreen wiper off his car and began beating him with it at least 10 times.

The victim was left with facial bruising, black eyes, a severed ear, stitching and severe pain. It was not known whether the ear was sewn back on.

When Baker was arrested last year she appeared in the dock in the Whangārei District Court in a boiler suit, agitated and told the judge she would do it again.

Since then, Baker has reportedly engaged in support systems and appeared reserved at her sentencing this week.

Judge Tomlinson said Baker’s offending had aspects of vigilantism brought on by serious allegations that upset her.

“I accept for you, the allegation raised with you was probably one of the worst things you’ve heard in your life.

“But your reaction is probably one of the worst things you ever did,” Judge Tomlinson said.

The judge told Baker she looked “healthier” and commended how far she had come from when she first appeared in court.

“The woman who offended is not the woman you are. You’ve put so much stuff in place to change who you are and I am really pleased with that because the repeat of this sort of behaviour is less likely now.”

Baker, who no longer lives in Whangārei, was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

By Shannon Pitman