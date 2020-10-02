Friday, 2 October 2020

Woman seen swigging wine while driving charged

    A woman spotted swigging from a bottle of wine while driving along a busy Dunedin road has been charged.

    The 48-year-old was seen by a member of the public drinking from the bottle while driving along Portobello Rd at 9.50am yesterday, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    Police caught up with the woman, and she recorded an excess breath alcohol level of 202mcg.

    She was on a zero alcohol licence.

    She has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court on Tuesday.

    Police also caught another drink driver in the city at 1am on Friday morning.

    The 61-year-old man was pulled over in Prince Albert Rd at 1am, and recorded 600mcg. 

