Woman seriously hurt as car smashes into cafe

A woman has serious injuries and another person has been arrested after a car smashed into a popular Dunedin music venue early this morning.

Fire crews were called to cut the injured woman out of the car while police searched for another person who had fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in Moray Place about 2.35am today .

The car crashed into the Bark! music space, part of the Dog With Two Tails Bar & Venue.

The injured woman was taken to hospital and police located and arrested the fleeing suspect.

Charges were yet to be determined, the spokeswoman said.

The car crashed into the Bark! music space, part of the Dog With Two Tails Bar & Venue. Photo: Oscar Francis

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Willowbank and Dunedin stations responded to the incident.

They extricated a woman from the car and used a thermal imaging camera to check if there were any other people involved in the crash.

The scene was left in the hands of police, the spokesman said.

A St John alert said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

The aftermath of the crash this morning. Photo: Oscar Francis

They extricated a woman from the car and used a thermal imaging camera to check if there were any other people involved in the crash.

The scene was left in the hands of police, the spokesman said.

A St John alert said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz