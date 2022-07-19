Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Updated 10.11 am

Woman who died in flooding named

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Sarah Shirley. Photo: ODT files
    Sarah Shirley. Photo: ODT files
    Police have named a woman who died in last week's flooding of Silver Stream in North Taieri.

    She was Sarah Jane Shirley, of Dunedin.

    The 29-year-old died after a four-wheel-drive was swept away while trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream on Tuesday last week.

    Emergency services were alerted just after 9pm and her body was recovered in the vehicle the following morning. 

    Two other people were in the 4WD  at the time and managed to get out.

    One man trekked through swollen creeks to get help, while the other stayed at the scene. 

    A death notice in the Otago Daily Times remembered Sarah Shirley as ‘‘crazy, unique, loving, quirky, cherished and beautiful’’.

    Her funeral will be held in Invercargill on Friday. 

    Police have extended their sympathies to her loved ones.

    An investigation is ongoing on behalf of the Coroner, they said. 

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter