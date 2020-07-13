Monday, 13 July 2020

Women involved in serious assault

    A woman was punched and kicked in a serious assault in Dunedin at the weekend, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers were called at 2am on Saturday after an 18-year-old female assaulted two women in George St.

    One of the victims was punched multiple times in the face, kicked and her hair was pulled, he said.

    Police arrested the woman who carried out the assault. 

