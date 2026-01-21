Women saved from 'eye-level water' in dramatic kayak rescue

John Welch paddles Jazmyn Welch’s partner Holly to safety after their Kūaotunu home was surround by neck-deep, fast-moving floodwaters. Photo: Peter de Graaf / RNZ

A woman rescued by kayak from the deck of her Coromandel home on Wednesday morning says she has never seen flooding like it - not even during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Jazmyn Welch said when help arrived, her home at Kūaotunu, north of Whitianga, was surrounded by neck-deep, fast-flowing water - and it was still rising.

The first she knew was when her partner, Holly, got up for work about 5.30am.

"She came into the room, burst open the door, and said, 'You've got to get up now, because the whole entire outside of the house is water, like eye-level water.' It was so high, and it was getting higher and higher."

Welch called her father's partner, a volunteer firefighter, who swung into action straight away.

"They organised a kayak, and my dad came and rescued us from the balcony. The water was getting higher as we were on the phone to dad's girlfriend. Our house is on stilts and at that point I'd say the water was probably up to my neck."

"The current next to us was rushing so fast, our barbecue was gone, the gas bottle was floating on the water."

Her father, John Welch, took the women to safety one at a time, paddling through trees to the nearest dry land about 100 metres away.

"We have a massive backyard and it was completely underwater. Luckily we moved our cars to higher ground the night before."

Welch and her partner took only their car keys, passports, phones and a change of clothes in dry bags.

They stacked the rest of their belongings on high shelves and on top of the beds, and blocked any gaps under the doors as best they could.

John Welch paddled through fast-flowing floodwaters to rescue his daughter and her partner from their deck of their Coromandel home. Photo: Peter de Graaf / RNZ

With a lot more rain expected overnight, she feared the house would go underwater.

She and Holly were now staying at her father's home, but Civil Defence had opened up Kūatonu Hall for other residents, her neighbours included, who needed to evacuate.

"I've never experienced anything like that before. We moved here three days before Cyclone Gabrielle, so we've seen major flooding and major road damage before, but not that bad.

"This house is a little cabin on stilts, and it was 360 [degrees] surrounded by water. It was like we were sitting in the river. It was the craziest thing I've ever seen, especially at 5.30 in the morning.

"It was pitch black and there was just water rushing all around us.

"It was pretty, pretty scary, and now we're sitting safe and dry at dad's house and praying that water doesn't go inside the house on Wednesday night. But I'm unsure."