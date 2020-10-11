'You have made a difference': 1 million Covid tests in NZ

Dr Ashley Bloomfield: "To everyone who has been part of the process, I want to acknowledge and thank you for your contribution." Photo: Getty Images

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has thanked a skilled medical workforce and the Kiwi public for their efforts as the country passes 1 million tests for Covid-19.

There is one new case of coronavirus reported today in New Zealand and that person is in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 3809 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,000,764.

Dr Bloomfield said today that reaching the million test mark is significant.

"The milestone of a million tests reflects a sustained team effort. I want to recognise everyone who has been tested to date, and the skilled workforce carrying out this testing.

“Each one of those tests has contributed to our knowledge about the virus and its prevalence in New Zealand. To everyone who has been part of the process, I want to acknowledge and thank you for your contribution. You have made a difference.

“Testing will continue to be a cornerstone of our collective response to Covid-19.”

1 NEW CASE IN MANAGED ISOLATION

The new case announced today is a person who arrived from India on September 26 and they have been at a managed isolation facility since arrival.

They have tested positive at an Auckland quarantine facility, having previously been identified as a close contact of two earlier confirmed cases.

The ministry said this reinforced the importance of its managed isolation process and multiple testing requirements in detecting coronavirus at the border.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in 1515.

There were no additional recovered cases today and the total number of active cases is now 45 - all imported.

There are no active community cases and no one is in hospital with the virus.

New Zealand's last community cases of Covid-19 were announced to have recovered earlier this week, and the country has enjoyed a significant stretch without any new community cases discovered.

The All Blacks take on Australia in the first Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington this afternoon and the ministry hoped that fans would be cautious in a large crowd.

It urged fans to keep wearing masks and try to keep a safe distance from strangers.