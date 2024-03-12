Young Canterbury woman killed in avalanche in Japan

Isabella Bolton died in an avalanche while skiing in Japan. Photo: Supplied

The family of one of the New Zealanders killed in an avalanche in Japan say she was full of vitality and passion for life.

Authorities this morning confirmed two New Zealanders were killed while skiing on Mt Yotei.

In a statement, the family of Isabella Bolton said she was among the dead.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of our beloved Isabella Bolton, 21, in an avalanche accident in Hokkaido, Japan on Monday 11th March."

They said Bolton was born in England but grew up in Banks Peninsula's Diamond Harbour and the Heathcote Valley.

She attended Christchurch's Rangi Ruru Girls' High School.

Bolton had been working as a ski guide in Niseko since November, having previously worked on ski fields in Canada, Tekapo and Wanaka.

"Isabella was full of vitality and passion for life," her family said.

They said she had an "adventurous spirit and love for skiing and the outdoors".

"Our family would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of her fellow colleague and friend whose life was also tragically lost. And to extend our gratitude to those who tried to save Isabella, and the local authorities."

They asked for privacy to mourn.

Authorities said the other New Zealander was a man in his 30s.

He and Bolton were part of a group of six backcountry skiing when an avalanche hit. The Japan Times reports the pair were taken to hospital and were later pronounced dead.

Mt Yotei. Photo: Getty

A third person, also a New Zealander, was injured.

The New Zealand Embassy has spoken to the person and has offered consular support as well as the families of those who died.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said following the avalanche, Japanese police had confirmed that two New Zealanders have died.

The avalanche hit three people in a group of six around 10am local time on Monday, the Japan Times reported.

It occurred at an elevation of about 650-700 metres on the northern slope of the 1900m-high mountain, the report said.