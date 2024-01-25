Young girl found dead after being swept down Fiordland creek

The Holyford River. Photo: DOC (file)

A 10-year-old girl has died after being swept down the Marian Creek near Hollyford River in Fiordland National Park today.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said emergency services were alerted about 11.40am after the girl, who was with family on holiday from Australia, fell into the fast-flowing creek.

The girl was located and removed from the water a short time later.

CPR was performed and a doctor was flown to the scene.

“Sadly, however, she was unable to be revived. This has been a traumatic event for those involved and police are providing whānau with support,” said Bowman.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to them. Police would like to thank all those involved, in particular the members of the public who assisted in locating and providing assistance to the young girl.”

Police will be preparing a report for the Coroner, and at this time no further details are available.

Hollyford River is described by NZ Fishing as being “off the beaten track”. The terrain is rugged and remote.

The group described the upper reaches of the river as rough.

The “very very cold” water can appear shallow and sedate below Hidden Falls, but is often much deeper and more powerful than it seems, NZ Fishing said.