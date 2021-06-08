Tuesday, 8 June 2021

'You've missed a few zeroes': Hamilton woman scoops $16.5m

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    A Hamilton woman who hit the jackpot with a $16.5 million Lotto win at the weekend will spend the fortune on making sure her kids are looked after, and her retirement.

    The woman was on holiday during Queen’s Birthday weekend with her husband and close friends when she won Powerball First Division.

    She was “pretty excited” to see an email from MyLotto saying she had won a prize.

    “I thought I must have won around $1000,” she said.

    She watched the draw online and as the numbers lined up and corresponded to those on her ticket, she shouted to her friends and husband that she’d just won $16,500.

    “We all stated celebrating straight away. I was over the moon,” she said.

    “My friend took one look at the ticket and said ‘hang on, you’ve actually won a bit more than that - you’ve missed a few zeroes.

    “He handed me back the phone and my husband and I took a good look at the number again - that’s when we realised what we thought were full stops were actually commas, and we’d really won $16.5 million.”

    Plenty of tears were shed when the couple told their children over the phone.

    “It’s absolutely life-changing. This prize is going to make such a huge difference to our lives - and the lives of our family.

    "We’re going to use the winnings to set ourselves up for retirement and make sure the kids are looked after.

    "It’s truly unbelievable to think that we can do all the things we’ve dreamed of doing over the years.”

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter