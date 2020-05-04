Zero new Covid-19 cases: 'Let's not slack off now'

There are no new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

It is the first time in close to six weeks that testing has not uncovered a single case across a 24-hour period.

There are no additional deaths to report. The total number of cases is 1487.

The number of cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area remains unchanged at 163.

Of those cases, 123 people have now recovered.

There are 17 cases in the South Canterbury area, 12 of which have recovered.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today but it is just one moment in time," Bloomfield said.

But the true test will come later in the week after the incubation period.

New Zealand cannot afford to squander the hard work and the advantage we've "worked so hard for", said Bloomfield.

He now needed to be certain there was no community transmission so it was important continued to follow the level 3 rules as later this week they would truly know whether there were other infections due to the incubation period of Covid-19.

It was a risk that people now get complacent and celebrate zero cases so it was "very important" people stuck to the rules.

It is cause for celebration and it reflected the collective effort, Bloomfield said.

"This is the first day of zero new cases and we want to keep it that way."

On rapid testing, Bloomfield said it was a development they were watching closely but their priority was currently accurate testing.

But at this stage it wasn't sufficiently reliable, he said.

Bloomfield commended the action Marist College to offer testing to the wider school community. "I am strongly supportive of this initiative."

Bloomfield said it was a "specific" decision made to help allow the school to open.

In other clusters, there had been "quite widespread" testing around wider contacts

The move to alert level 2

Numbers of cases have been falling steadily since the early days of New Zealand's lockdown. For more than a fortnight daily case numbers have been in the single digits.

Three new cases were announced on Friday, six on Saturday and two on Sunday.

New Zealand's success in stamping out coronavirus has been applauded by many other countries around the world which are still desperately trying to get Covid-19 under control.

Despite calls from some regions like the West Coast (which has recorded no new cases in two weeks) to move out of alert level 3 early, Bloomfield said New Zealand was maintaining a single national approach.

It's the right decision currently to keep everyone under alert level 3, he said but regional variations might be looked at in the future

New Zealand doesn't need a contact-tracing app in order to go into alert level 2.

There wasn't a specific number of alert level 3 breaches that would stop a drop-down to alert level 2 but Bloomfield once again said now wasn't the time for complacency.

"We're nearly there - let's not slack off now."

On the level 2 rules, Bloomfield said the MoH provided advice on what can and can't be allowed and the Prime Minister would give an update after Cabinet.

Record number of flu jabs

On flu vaccines, Bloomfield said by vaccinating as many people as possible New Zealand lowered the risk of other strains on the healthcare system - particularly the elderly and the vulnerable.

It had been a record year for vaccinations.

There was a "very low level" of influenza in the community this year, thanks to the lockdown which had stopped all sorts of respiratory illnesses as well as Covid-19, Bloomfield said.

Nearly 1.4 million doses had been distributed and about 700,000 were yet to be administered at GPs, pharmacies, and other providers.

But Bloomfield said there had been some problems with distribution and urged any provider to get in touch with their vaccine co-ordinator.

He reitereated the health advice to get tested if you were sick and asked people to make sure their phone details were up to date with their GP.

Bloomfield also thanked the media for keeping the public informed and asking the "hard questions".

On the transtasman bubble

Bloomfield said in relation to a transtasman bubble, both New Zealand and Australia would need to be comfortable with it.

He was confident we could "move in tandem" if the governments agreed to it.

Summary

As at 9.00 am, 4 May 2020 Total Change in last 24 hours Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand 1,137 1 Number of probable cases 350 -1 Number of confirmed and probable cases 1,487 0 Number of cases currently in hospital 4 -4 Number of recovered cases 1,276 10 Number of deaths 20 0

About the data:

Source: This is provisional information taken daily at 9am from a live database, EpiSurv (ESR) and is likely to change as more details are provided about individual cases.

Confirmed cases are people that have had a positive laboratory test. For more details please refer to Case definition of COVID-19 infection.

A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms.

Recovered cases are people who had the virus, are at least 10 days since onset and have not exhibited symptoms for 48 hours, and have been cleared by the health professional responsible for their monitoring.

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 4 May 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 4 May 2020 DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 26 152 178 0 Bay of Plenty 7 40 47 0 Canterbury 29 123 11 163 0 Capital and Coast 5 88 2 95 0 Counties Manukau 15 112 127 0 Hawke's Bay 13 31 44 0 Hutt Valley 4 16 20 0 Lakes 2 14 16 0 Mid Central 1 30 31 0 Nelson Marlborough 3 46 49 0 Northland 4 24 28 0 South Canterbury 5 12 17 0 Southern 9 205 2 216 0 Tairāwhiti 0 4 4 0 Taranaki 2 14 16 0 Waikato 33 152 1 186 0 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitematā 33 192 3 228 0 West Coast 0 4 1 5 0 Whanganui 0 9 9 0 Total 191 1276 20 1487 0

Total cases by DHB in hospital