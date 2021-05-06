Thursday, 6 May 2021

Zhong murder-accused's name to remain suppressed

    Elizabeth Zhongwas found dead late last year. Photo: Supplied
    The man accused of murdering Auckland businesswoman and Central Otago winery owner Elizabeth Zhong will have his name suppression maintained for now.

    At the High Court in Auckland, Justice Sally Fitzgerald today reserved her decision on whether the accused killer's name should stay suppressed.

    But until the judge releases her decision, pre-existing name suppression orders remain in place.

    The judge also prohibited details of today's name suppression application from being published.

    In March, the accused man pleaded not guilty to murder.

    The court previously heard a six-week murder trial was expected to start on April 26 next year.

    Zhong's body was found in the boot of her car near her Auckland home in late November last year in the East Auckland suburb of Sunnyhills.

    Zhong was previously the owner of Carrick Winery, in Bannockburn.

     

    NZ Herald

