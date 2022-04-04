Monday, 4 April 2022

End of an era for community hall

    Centennial Hall, which was built in 1955, boarded up before its demolition. Photo: Star Media
    The earthquake-damaged Centennial Hall at the corner of Sparks Rd and Lyttelton St in Spreydon is being demolished.

    The Christchurch City Council-owned community centre building is being demolished after sitting empty since it was deemed earthquake-prone following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

    A building is considered earthquake-prone if an engineering analysis shows it is 33 per cent or less of the New Building Standard.

    Centennial Hall, built in 1955, is at 20 per cent.

    "It’s a shame to say goodbye to something that’s been a familiar landmark in the Spreydon community for nearly 70 years," said Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolin Potter.

    "But the fact is that Centennial Hall needs a lot of work and bringing it up to a safe and modern standard isn’t financially viable for the council or any potential buyer.

    Karolin Potter.
    "The most sensible solution is to demolish it and explore what other use we can put the site to that will benefit the Spreydon community.

    "The council is carefully considering all the available options to get the best use out of the site."

    Local memorabilia was removed from the building prior to its demolition and, where possible, will be displayed at another location in the community, which is yet to be decided.  

    The demolition is expected to be completed and the site cleared by the middle of the year.

