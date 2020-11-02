Monday, 2 November 2020

'Living memorial to rejuvenate and nurture the environment': $480m proposal for red zone

    The Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor. Photo: Supplied
    A bid is under way to get a $480 million proposal off the ground in a large block of Christchurch's red zone land.

    Ōtākaro Regeneration Company Ltd has approached Christchurch City Council to lease 135ha of red zone in partnership with businesses, iwi and operators.

    It is the brainchild of Rob Kerr who was general manager of the red zone at the now disestablished Regenerate Christchurch.

    He said the company has funding from Australasian investors and will not need money from the city council.

    Over seven years it would introduce 28 different projects aimed at connecting people and nature.

    They would include water sports, an eco-tourism experience, an indoor bike park, cultural events, tiny houses and a camping ground.

    "It has the potential to accommodate a community-driven, science-informed, living memorial to rejuvenate and nurture the long-term environment," a spokesperson for the business said.

    NZ Herald

     

     

