Celebrations at Hornby High School

Hornby High School year 11, 12 and 13 pupils were celebrated last week at the school's senior prizegiving.

Year 13 pupil Lachlan Hickford was named Dux of Hornby High School, and was awarded the Laurine White Trophy for Music.

Shardey Harris, Year 13, received the Jim Anderton Trophy for Proxime Accessit, the K.J Hardison Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to School Music and the Hornby Rotary Award for Creative Excellence.

Christina Fifita, Year 13, was named the Hornby High School Sportsperson of the Year and received the Otago University 150 Year Scholarship.

Year 13 pupil Anna Pohatu received the Senior Girls Volleyball Trophy, the Christchurch Music Centre Trophy for Outstanding Involvement, and the Board of Trustees Trophy for the Humanities and the Arts.

Jorja Woodgate, Year 12, received the United Building Society Award for Academic Excellence, the Mainguard Award for Fairplay, and the Duffy Trophy for Girls Football Player of the Year.

Cameron Arthur won the Year 11 Board of Trustees Trophy for Academic Excellence.