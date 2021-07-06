Christchurch head boys respond to sexual harassment survey

Silas Zhang (left), head boy at Riccarton High School, and Henry Allott, head boy at Christchurch Boys' High School. Photo: RNZ

There's a call to better educate young men and boys to quit the cat-calls, locker room talk and the sharing of nude photos and videos.

It follows the release last week of a survey on sexual assault and harassment experienced by Christchurch Girls' High School students, in which 20 reported being raped.

This morning RNZ's Kathryn Ryan spoke to two head boys from Otautahi Christchurch who are determined to change the culture - Christchurch Boys' High School head boy Henry Allott and Riccarton High School head boy Silas Zhang.

"I think in Aotearoa we really just aren't talking about this issue (sexual harassment) and we're not taking it seriously," said Silas.

"We can see from the results of the survey that it is truly horrific and it's prevalent, but it's not surprising to students that these are the results we're hearing about.

"And what really needs to happen is a discussion throughout schools in New Zealand about how we can address this issue and working towards some actionable steps."

Silas says it is still an uncomfortable topic for a lot of people to talk about, which needs to change.

"That's an attitude and a culture shift that we need to see, where we feel comfortable and safe to talk about these issues of sexual assault and sexual harassment, and even addressing these behaviours like locker room talk, like the non-consensual sharing of nude photos.

"We need to feel comfortable talking about them in our schools.

Henry said the survey and the march earlier this year by CGHS students led to CBHS students talking more and learning about the correct behaviour.

"The attitude's been a good response and everyone at school is pushing towards a better movement too," Henry said.

"The approach we've taken at Boys' High, because we noticed and it was shown in the survey that came out the other day, that it's most likely to happen between young men and young women, when young men are in situation like a party setting or their in groups or they've perhaps been drinking.

"So the message we've been providing to boys is to take five seconds of courage.

"That message that we say means if you see something that is going on, or someone is doing something or saying something that you know is not right, you take five seconds of courage to not worry about the reaction of your pairs and you speak up and you confront them and say, 'hey, this isn't right'."

He said the more students speak out and confront their pairs, the more it will become a part of the "Christchurch school boys culture".

Silas and Henry also called on the Government to provide more resources to schools about speaking up and "calling people out" on their behaviour.