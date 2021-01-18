Global conservation group selects ex-high school dux for leadership position

E Wen Wong. Photo: Supplied

A former Burnside High School dux and head prefect has been selected to join a group of young leaders from across the globe who will advocate for a healthier and safer planet.

E Wen Wong, who was both dux and a head prefect last year, will join the Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Program’s Future Blue Youth Council.

The 18-year-old is one of 13 young global leaders in the programme’s inaugural cohort of the international council, who will collaborate online towards environmental campaigns.

In July she will lead a team of five young people who are organising the second youth EnviroPAST – a Christchurch plastic and sustainability conference.

“I am looking forward to using the council as a platform to empower and engage people in ocean conservation and environmental action,” Wong said.

“These issues are global in nature and the international make-up of the council reflects this by facilitating collaboration and communication between young leaders from around the world.”

The United States-based non-profit organisation aims to engage youth in ocean conservation and advocacy through the arts.

The Bow Seat Future Blue Youth Council is a diverse group of young people who work together to advocate for the future of the planet and our environment. Photo: Bowseat.org

Since Bow Seat was founded in 2011, nearly 18,000 teenagers from all 50 US states and more than 100 countries have participated in its programmes.

The programmes educate students about the issues impacting ocean health, uplift youth voices for conservation, and inspire them to participate in positive, creative actions.

The new council builds on the strength and passion of Bow Seat’s global participants and their desire to grow as environmental leaders and activists.

Council members will collaborate to create and oversee a new by-youth, for-youth environmental programme; and contribute their experience, creativity, and insight to inform, advise, and shape Bow Seat’s educational initiatives and international outreach.

Said Bow Seat founder and president Linda Cabot: “We know E Wen to be an accomplished poet, innovator, and community-builder, and we couldn’t imagine this group without her. E Wen’s commitment to leading through kindness will be an invaluable addition to the council.

“The Future Blue Youth Council is an incredible group of passionate young leaders, and I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish together.”