KidsFest to start with a bang

Photo: KidsFest

Keeping the children entertained over the winter holidays may have got a little bit easier thanks to KidsFest.

The first day of the annual KidsFest Charitable Trust festival - which runs from July 9-24 - will coincide with Christchurch City Council's Winter Fireworks Spectacular at New Brighton.

KidsFest is produced by Christchurch City Council for the trust and will include hundreds of activities and events for tamariki in Christchurch, Banks Peninsula, Waimakariri and Selwyn.

“KidsFest is all about creating memories for kids and families through educational and entertaining activities," said city council manager events and arts Lucy Blackmore.

"We’re on track to deliver over 300 activity options, both in person and online."

The full KidsFest schedule will be posted here from May 30.

KidsFest is part of the city’s winter events programme which has been impacted by Covid-19 over the last couple of years.

The mid-winter fireworks display will also return to New Brighton this year on Saturday, July 9, with the display starting at 7pm and set to a soundtrack of classic Kiwi songs.

"Darker evenings in winter mean the action can get under way much earlier, so kids don’t have to stay up past their bedtime to enjoy the fireworks. This is a great way to start the winter school holidays and KidsFest.

“We’re excited to have a great schedule of events spread throughout the winter season, starting with the Tīrama Mai lighting festival which celebrates Matariki from 24 June to 3 July,” said Blackmore.