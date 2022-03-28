Principal happy to be mowing school lawns

Micah Hocquard mowing the school lawn. Photo: Supplied

With the school caretaker in isolation due to Covid-19, it was up to Avonhead School pupils and staff to step up and help.

Principal Micah Hocquard donned his gumboots to tackle an overgrown lawn on the school campus and operate the leaf blower.

"At Avonhead School we have a great sense of community,” Hocquard said.

"With disruptions due to Covid, it’s all about working together to look after our school and support one another.

"It’s about showing our values of respect, responsibility and excellence, and all chipping in during testing times.” ​